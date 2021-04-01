Athersys To Present At The Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference On April 14

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) - Get Report announced today that Mr. Ivor Macleod, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 1:30 pm EDT. The company will also engage in virtual meetings with other institutional representatives at the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting 'Events & Presentations' in the Investors Section on the Company's website at www.athersys.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website after the conference for a limited time.

Institutional investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with the Company's management during the Needham conference should contact the conference coordinators at conferences@needhamco.com.

About Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem ® (invimestrocel) cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived "off-the-shelf" stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, cardiovascular and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance the MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. More information is available at www.athersys.com. Follow Athersys on Twitter at www.twitter.com/athersys.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005120/en/