Athene Named A Best Place To Work In Money Management By "Pensions & Investments"

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene USA ("Athene"), the largest U.S. subsidiary of Athene Holding (ATH) - Get Report, a leading retirement services company, announced today that it was named to Pensions & Investments magazine's "2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management" list. Ranked sixth in the category of firms with more than 1,000 employees, this is the first year Athene has received this national recognition.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management, especially during a year that brought unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic," said Kristi Kaye Burma, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at Athene USA. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and drive of our employees and reinforces that working at Athene is more than a job. It's an opportunity to do meaningful work with talented people while reimagining the industry and creating innovative solutions for our customers."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part of the survey - worth 25% of the total evaluation - evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part - worth 75% of the total evaluation - consisted of an employee survey that measured the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2020 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2020.

About Athene USAAthene USA is a subsidiary of Athene Holding Ltd, a leading retirement services company that had total assets of $191.1 billion as of September 30, 2020. Athene USA is an Iowa-domiciled corporation that serves as the U.S. holding company for Athene's annuity operations in the United States. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, Athene USA serves customers in all 50 states, and through its predecessor companies, has been serving American consumers for more than 100 years. Further information about Athene can be found at www.athene.com.

