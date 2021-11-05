Athene Holding Ltd. Announces Date For Special General Meeting Of Shareholders

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - Get Athene Holding Ltd. Class A Report announced today that its special general meeting of shareholders will be held on December 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to approve the previously announced proposed merger (the "Merger") involving Athene Holding Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries "Athene") and Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo"). The record date for the meeting is November 4, 2021. The special general meeting will be held virtually as a result of continuing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closing of the Merger is subject to approval by the Company's shareholders, approval by Apollo's stockholders, the receipt of regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Merger is expected to close in January 2022.

About AtheneAthene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company with total assets of $224.4 billion as of September 30, 2021 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

About ApolloApollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and equity. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $481 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Important Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It:In connection with the Merger, Tango Holdings, Inc. ("Tango") has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which includes a definitive proxy statement of the Company (the "Proxy Statement") with respect to the Special General Meeting. The Company's shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read the Registration Statement and Proxy Statement contained therein and any documents filed in connection therewith, as these materials will contain important information about the Company, Apollo, Tango, and the Merger. The Proxy Statement will be mailed to the Company's shareholders who were holders of record as of November 4, 2021. The documents filed by Tango, Apollo and the Company with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Apollo will be available free of charge under the "Stockholders" section of Apollo's website located at www.apollo.com or by contacting Apollo's Investor Relations Department at (212) 822-0540 or IR@apollo.com.

Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by the Company will be available free of charge under the "Investors" section of Athene's website located at www.athene.com or by contacting Athene's Investor Relations Department at (441) 279-8531 or ir@athene.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Apollo, the Company, and Tango and their respective directors, executive officers, members of management and employees may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction.

Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company is set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021, its amendment to its annual report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on April 20, 2021, and in subsequent documents filed with the SEC, each of which can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Information about the directors and executive officers of Apollo and Tango is set forth in Apollo's proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021, and in subsequent documents filed with the SEC, each of which can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations of the stockholders of Apollo and the shareholders of the Company, and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are contained in the preliminary and definitive proxy statements and other relevant materials filed with the SEC.

Non-Solicitation

The disclosure herein is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed Merger and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a definitive document.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by Athene's representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Athene's management and the management of Athene's subsidiaries. Generally, forward-looking statements include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," "should," or "continues" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements within this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth prospects and financial performance. Factors that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ include, without limitation: the accuracy of Athene's assumptions and estimates; Athene's ability to maintain or improve financial strength ratings; Athene's ability to manage its business in a highly regulated industry; regulatory changes or actions; the impact of Athene's reinsurers failing to meet their assumed obligations; the impact of interest rate fluctuations; changes in the federal income tax laws and regulations; the accuracy of Athene's interpretation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; litigation (including class action litigation), enforcement investigations or regulatory scrutiny; the performance of third parties; the loss of key personnel; telecommunication, information technology and other operational systems failures; the continued availability of capital; new accounting rules or changes to existing accounting rules; general economic conditions; Athene's ability to protect its intellectual property; the ability to maintain or obtain approval of the Delaware Department of Insurance, the Iowa Insurance Division and other regulatory authorities as required for Athene's operations; the delay or failure to complete or realize the expected benefits from the proposed merger with Apollo Global Management; and other factors discussed from time to time in Athene's filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its other SEC filings, which can be found at the SEC's website www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements described herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Athene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Contacts:

Investors Alex Pelzar+1 646 768 7316 apelzar@athene.com

Media Contact Marcia Kent+1 515 342 3918 mkent@athene.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athene-holding-ltd-announces-date-for-special-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301417603.html

SOURCE Athene Holding Ltd.