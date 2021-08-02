Aterian Investment Partners Announces Partnership With Kane Communications, LLC

NEW YORK and CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), a private investment firm, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Kane Communications, LLC ("Kane", or the "Company"). In conjunction with the transaction, Aterian also announces the formation of a holding company that will continue to partner with other leading service companies across the nation in the high growth and very fragmented telecommunications and utility infrastructure market.

Founded in 2004 by Melissa Kane and headquartered in Trenton, NJ, Kane is a leading provider of structured cabling, among other related telecommunications and utility infrastructure services across the Tri-State region. Kane's largest service is structured cabling, which involves the installation, replacement, and maintenance of critical telecommunications networks across a diverse set of end markets ranging from distribution centers, datacenters to hospitals. A true turnkey services provider, Kane also offers a full suite of outside plant and utility services to complement its structured cabling offering.

Melissa Kane, Founder and President of Kane, stated, "We could not be more excited about partnering with Aterian to help us through our next phase of growth. We chose Aterian due to their focus on maintaining company culture, relevant industry experience, commitment to an expedient process, and experience in partnering with family founders like us." John Donnelly, Senior Vice President of Kane, added, "We are eager to continue building out our footprint nationwide and have found the right partner in Aterian to help back us on our growth plan. We have already been growing our geographic presence to help better serve our customers and we plan on accelerating that strategy organically and through M&A into additional high-growth regional markets."

Michael Fieldstone, Co-Founder & Partner at Aterian, commented, "We are excited to partner with Melissa and John and a talented Kane team to help build a nationwide leader in the growing telecommunications and infrastructure services space. Kane has a reputation for high-quality service and technical capabilities in its growing telecommunications and utility sectors. This represents a thematic investment into a sector that Aterian has been pursuing in conjunction with an experienced industry executive who will serve as a strategic advisor and board member to the company."

Daniel Phan, Principal at Aterian, added, "The Kane platform represents yet another family-founder partnership that we have embarked on at Aterian. We are excited to help this team continue their robust growth plan throughout the country with organic and inorganic strategic growth initiatives as we capitalize on the immense secular trends in this sector."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP, CohnReznick LLP, and KeyBanc Capital Markets advised Aterian.

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners manages over $700 million of committed capital and invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among other areas.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

About Kane Communications

Kane Communications, LLC is a full service technology infrastructure company founded in 2004 by Melissa Kane. Melissa set out to create a company that was focused on employees and customers equally. Kane is committed to a culture of treating people with respect and dignity in an effort to set high standards and create valuable long-term relationships. This culture has enabled Kane to become one of the premier technology infrastructure service providers in the country and has earned Kane an excellent reputation within the industry.

For more information, please visit https://kanecommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aterian-investment-partners-announces-partnership-with-kane-communications-llc-301345758.html

SOURCE Aterian Investment Partners