Aterian Announces Fabrice Hamaide's Departure

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) ("Aterian" or the "Company") announced today that effective June 30, 2021, Fabrice Hamaide's contract with the Company terminated. Mr. Hamaide served as General Manager and Head of M&A, Europe. "I want to thank Fabrice for his service to Aterian and wish him well in his future endeavors" said Yaniv Sarig, Co-founder and CEO of Aterian. "In the interim, Joe Risico, Chief Legal Officer and Head of M&A, U.S., will assume all responsibilities related to our European M&A activities. We are currently pursuing opportunities domestically and abroad as part of our M&A efforts and will share any developments as they become available."

About Aterian, Inc.Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER), is a leading technology-enabled consumer products platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company's cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world's largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across 14 owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

