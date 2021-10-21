ATEC To Report Third Quarter Financial Results On November 4, 2021

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results on November 4, 2021, after the...

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results on November 4, 2021, after the market close. The Company will host a live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Webcast Participants

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations Section of ATEC's Corporate Website at investors.alphatecspine.com/quarterly-results. Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the event to register, and download and install any necessary software.

Dial-in Participants

Registration may be completed by visiting the following registration link prior to, or on the day of, the webcast: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6548679. Once registered, each dial-in participant will be provided access details and a registrant ID. Email reminders will also be sent to registered participants.

Replay Participants

A replay of the webcast will remain available through the Investor Relations section of ATEC's Corporate Website at investors.alphatecspine.com for twelve months. In addition, a replay of the audiocast will be available beginning two hours after the call's completion until November 11, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are (800)585-8367 for domestic callers and (416)621-4642 for international callers. Please use the replay conference ID number 6548679.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC's Organic Innovation Machine TM is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company's expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC's vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

