Atea Pharmaceuticals Added To The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) ("Atea"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company has been added to the NASDAQ Biotech Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

"We are pleased to join the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index as it heightens and expands our profile within the investment community," said Jean Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea Pharmaceuticals. "Inclusion in the index broadens awareness of Atea and its mission to develop safe and effective oral antiviral treatments that address unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases, including COVID-19."

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market ® (Nasdaq ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology. Companies in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. Nasdaq selects constituents annually in December.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases. Leveraging the Company's deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleos(t)ide chemistry, biology, biochemistry and virology, Atea has built a proprietary nucleotide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Currently, Atea is focused on the development of orally-available, potent, and selective nucleotide prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For more information, please visit www.ateapharma.com.

