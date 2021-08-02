Atakama And Spirion To Announce Their Strategic Partnership At Black Hat 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atakama Inc., an information security software company based out of NYC will be showcasing their innovative file-encryption technology at Black Hat 2021 Innovation City in Las Vegas. They will be offering a demonstration of the software at Booth IC36, and will be showcasing a joint solution with Spirion; Attendees who visit both booths will be eligible to attend an exclusive cocktail reception at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

What: Black Hat's Innovation City is a designated area in the Business Hall that offers turnkey displays, enabling early-stage companies to showcase their products and solutions to Black Hat USA attendees.

When: August 4-5, 2021

Where: Las Vegas, and online via the exhibitor portal

Atakama's passwordless encryption solution eliminates the biggest threat facing organizations today - ransomware and data exfiltration. Each encrypted file receives its own unique AES encryption key with 256 bits, which is fragmented into components and distributed across multiple physical devices. The file is available only to authorized users, which they can unlock through a multi-factor approval process. By encrypting every file with its own unique encryption key, Atakama renders a breach almost completely useless.

About Atakama Atakama Inc. provides advanced encryption software powered by distributed key management. Atakama encrypts granularly at the file-level, helping companies prevent data exfiltration, secure sensitive information, and comply with regulatory requirements. By using advanced threshold cryptography, Atakama does not rely on passwords or other identity and access management systems, thereby eliminating dangerous dependence on traditional federated and roots-of-trust-based security models. With Atakama, attackers are blocked from accessing data even when user credentials are compromised, and when networks are under attack.

