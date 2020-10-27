ATA Recognizes TAEC Leaders For Service To Trucking

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations honored 10 state trucking and industry executives for their notable service to the Federation during ATA's annual Management Conference & Exhibition.

"Our Federation is the backbone of ATA's efforts to keep America moving," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Especially this year, these individuals go the extra mile for trucking and we appreciate their efforts on this industry's behalf."

This year, ATA honored seven executives with a combined 135 years of experience at today's ATA Opening General Session, sponsored by ACT 1. Those executives were:

Jana Jarvis , president and CEO, Oregon Trucking Associations; Jim Newport , president and CEO, Oklahoma Trucking Association; Joseph Sculley , president, Motor Transport Association of Connecticut ; and John Lyboldt , president, Truckload Carriers Association, were honored for five years of service.

"As fleet executives, we rely on our state association executives to help us navigate their states and address issues that arise for our drivers on the road," said incoming ATA Chair Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO of Garner Trucking, Findlay, Ohio. "We appreciate the dedication and professionalism of these tremendous men and women."

The Trucking Association Executives Council also recognized Bob Farrell, executive director of the ATA Automobile Carriers Conference, and Walt Heinritzi, executive director of the Michigan Trucking Association, on their retirements after a combined 70 years of service to the industry.

TAEC also welcomed four new state executives: Joe Michel, executive director, Alaska Trucking Association; Mickey Blashfield, executive director, Michigan Trucking Association; Joe Butzer, interim president, Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association; and Duane Williams, CEO, Motor Carriers of Montana.

