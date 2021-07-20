ATA Now Accepting Nominations For Mike Russell Trucking Industry Image Award

ARLINGTON, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations opened nominations to recognize the most passionate promoters of the trucking industry's image with this year's Mike Russell Trucking Industry Image Award.

"This past year, it was especially moving to see that our professional truck drivers were recognized as frontline heroes and the trucking industry was established as essential to every American," said ATA President & CEO Chris Spear. "While many told the story of trucking during the pandemic, this award is to honor individuals and organizations that consistently go above and beyond to broaden and strengthen the awareness of the industry to policy makers, the media and the public."

ATA is proud to announce Great West Casualty Company as the newest sponsor of the Mike Russell Trucking Industry Image Award for 2021.

"Great West Casualty Company is honored to support an award with the significance of the Mike Russell Trucking Industry Image Award," said Executive Vice President Steve Ponder. "The image of trucking has grown more positive each year due to the impact of past and future award winners."

This award is presented to an individual, motor carrier, trucking organization and industry supplier who demonstrate excellence in illustrating the industry's essentiality, safety-first approach to doing business and professionalism. Last year, ATA recognized the Nebraska Trucking Association, J&M Tank Lines, Inc. and America's Road Team Captain and professional truck driver for Old Dominion Freight Line, Rhonda Hartman, with the prestigious award.

"The pandemic has certainly been a challenging year, but a year where we have seen the trucking industry gain incredible momentum in the way we are perceived," said ATA Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs and Senior Advisor to the President & CEO Elisabeth Barna. "It is more important than ever to keep the positive image of the industry in the headlines, and we are looking forward to the award submissions to do just that."

Mike Russell Trucking Industry Image submissions are evaluated by an expert, impartial panel of judges based on creativity, frequency, impact and execution. Visit the official nomination page to find out more about the award and how to submit a nomination.

Completed applications should be submitted by August 30, 2021 to ATA's Industry Affairs Department. The winners of the Mike Russell Trucking Image Award will be announced October 23-26 during the American Trucking Associations' Management Conference and Exhibition in Nashville, TN.

