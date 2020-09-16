ATA And TMC Announce First-Ever National Technician Appreciation Week

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations, along with the ATA Technology and Maintenance Council announced they would be celebrating the inaugural National Technician Appreciation Week September 21-25.

"Professional technicians ensure that drivers are able to travel safely - which has always been, and remains our highest priority," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "The technician team of any size motor carrier, private carrier, or service provider are critical to its successful operation. Without the work they do, the trucks would stop running, and drivers would be unable to deliver the products and supplies that keep the American economy running."

NTAW will provide an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and commitment of professional technicians. Professional technicians perform one of the most demanding and critical roles in trucking. This week will not only acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of these dedicated professionals, but also help attract prospective talent to one of the most in-demand careers in the industry.

The inaugural National Technician Appreciation Week will feature a series of virtual events and educational sessions. The technically focused webinars will cover the following topics:

Aftertreatment Diagnostics & Maintenance;

Electrical System Diagnostics;

Vehicle Data Network Diagnostics

Collision Mitigation Systems; and

How to Prepare for ASE Certification Testing

ATA and TMC will take advantage of NTAW to recognize the country's most exceptional technicians, with industry stakeholders will be asked to nominate their "Technician Superstars," who exemplify the highest levels of excellence and professionalism.

Winners will be selected for three categories: heavy-duty, trailer, and light/medium duty. We will also be recognizing the technician with the highest score on the ASE Preventive Maintenance Master Technician Certification Test for 2020. Lastly, we will recognize this year's diesel tech winner of the TechForce Foundation's "FutureTechs Rock Awards," honored for outstanding contributions as a role model at school and in the community.

"We are proud and beyond excited to launch this important week and dedicate a time to say 'thank you' to the professional technicians that are so integral to the trucking industry," said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. "Professional technicians are the unsung heroes. Like a well-oiled machine, they keep business moving and trucks on the road. TMC is honored to showcase these important individuals, and highlight the significant impact they have."

Thanks to the generous support of Clean Diesel Specialists for being a platinum-level sponsor of this year's National Technician Appreciation Week, ZF Friedrichshafen (ZF Group) for sponsoring at the gold-level, and Redline Detection for sponsoring at the silver-level.

