At Home Group Inc. Announces Participation In The Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 1:40 pm Eastern...

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) - Get Report, the home décor superstore, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 1:40 pm Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and related presentation materials will be accessible under News & Events at investor.athome.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available at investor.athome.com for approximately 90 days following the webcast.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (HOME) - Get Report, the home decor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 219 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

HOME-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005259/en/