AT&T To Webcast Talk With Scott Mair At Barclay Global Technology, Media And Telecommunications Conference On December 9

AT&T Inc.* ( NYSE:T) will webcast a presentation by Scott Mair, AT&T president, technology & operations, at the Barclay Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on December 9. The presentation will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should join the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico, where it is the fastest-growing wireless provider. Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform.

