AT&T Stadium To Host Free Watch Party Of NFL Season Opener At Miller Lite ® House

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Cowboys are inviting fans of all ages to a free Watch Party on Thursday, September 9th at the new Miller Lite® House at AT&T Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the NFL's season opening kickoff game featuring Dallas at Tampa Bay will be broadcasted at 7:20 p.m. across over 60 television screens. Entry and parking are free.

New for the 2021 season, the Miller Lite® House branded destination that boasts a 70-yard Cowboys turf field featuring field games, four video boards and over 60 television screens, two fantasy football screen walls and over 87,000 outdoor square-feet for event day experiences. The space also features two beer gardens and a walk-in beer cooler. Food trucks will be located in the Miller Lite® House area with food for purchase.

The Watch Party event will feature performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, appearances from Dallas Cowboys alumni, the official mascot, Rowdy, and showcase Dallas Cowboys gameday traditions for fans to enjoy as the Cowboys kick-off the regular season against Tampa Bay.

Free parking for fans is available in parking lots 10 and 11 with free admission through the Miller Lite® House entrance.

Event details can be found here: https://attstadium.com/events/millerlitehousewatchparty/

More information on the Miller Lite® House Dallas Cowboys Home Game experience can be found here: https://attstadium.com/millerlitehouse/

