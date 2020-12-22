AT&T, CWA Agree To Extend Two Mobility Contracts

AT&T* today announced that AT&T Mobility and the Communications Workers of America have reached agreements on one-year extensions of two Mobility contracts.

The extended Mobility Orange contract covers over 14,000 AT&T Mobility employees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. It goes into effect on February 13, 2021 and expires on February 11, 2022.

The extended Mobility Southeast (or Mobility Black) contract covers nearly 10,000 AT&T Mobility employees in CWA District 3 - the Southeast Region, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and St. Croix, USVI. It goes into effect on February 12, 2022 and expires on February 10, 2023.

Until the extended contracts take effect, employees are continuing to work under their current contracts.

