Asynchronous Motor Market To Grow By $ 6.58 Bn From Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The asynchronous motor market is poised to grow by USD 6.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The asynchronous motor market is poised to grow by USD 6.58 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Request a Free Sample Report for More Insights

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Asynchronous Motor Market Analysis Report by End-user (Industrial, Automotive, Residential, and Commercial), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025."

The market is driven by the growing focus on automating manufacturing processes. In addition, the robust growth of process industries such as cement, steel, water, and wastewater is anticipated to boost the growth of the asynchronous motor market.

Industrial operators across the world are adopting automation in their manufacturing processes to increase production and enhance overall operational efficiency. This is increasing the use of automated machines that are connected to multiple electric drives, such as servo drives and AC drives. It enhances asynchronous motor operations in precision applications such as conveyors, robotics, and material-handling processes. With the increasing focus on automating manufacturing processes, the demand for asynchronous motors will increase during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free. View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Asynchronous Motor Companies:

ABB Ltd.The company manufactures asynchronous motors and generators for marine, utilities, and offshore sectors.

General Electric Co.The company manufactures asynchronous motors and generators for commercial and industrial sectors.

Hitachi Ltd.The company manufactures asynchronous motors products such as smallest micro motors and largest motors.

Nidec Corp.The company manufactures asynchronous motors such as squirrel-cage rotor type induction motors, eddy-current motors, and wound-rotor type induction motors.

Regal Beloit Corp.The company manufactures asynchronous motors for residential, commercial, and industrial.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Asynchronous Motor Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Asynchronous Motor Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market - Global synchronous electric motors market is segmented by product (DC excited synchronous electric motors and non-excited synchronous electric motors), end-user (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, metals and mining, power generation, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Servo Motors and Drives Market - Global servo motors and drives market is segmented by product (DC servo motors and drives and AC servo motors and drives) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/asynchronous-motor-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-asynchronous-motormarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asynchronous-motor-market-to-grow-by--6-58-bn-from-electrical-components--equipment-industry--technavio-301323659.html

SOURCE Technavio