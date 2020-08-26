ASUS ZenFone 7 Series Flagship 5G Smartphone Delivers Stunning Visuals With Pixelworks Display Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) - Get Report, a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the new flagship smartphone ASUS ZenFone 7 series utilizes the Company's leading HDR Tone Mapping, patented high efficiency color calibration and DC Dimming technology to make on-screen entertainment come to life for ASUS mobile users. With HDR certification, ZenFone 7 users can enjoy the most immersive new content from popular streaming sites, such as Amazon, Netflix and YouTube.

Leveraging Pixelworks technology, the new ZenFone 7 delivers more vibrant colors and absolute color accuracy for true-to-life videos and photos, with greater contrast and detail, even when viewing in darker environments. The Company's innovative DC dimming feature reduces flicker sometimes associated with screen dimming in dark environments, improving eye comfort while maintaining superior viewing clarity.

Built on a Samsung 6.67" OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, the ZenFone 7 supports a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone's premium visual display, powered by Pixelworks technology, makes photos and videos taken with the ZenFone 7's new triple front and rear cameras mounted in the unique Flip Camera module to expose impeccable color reproduction across all viewing modes.

The flagship ZenFone 7 delivers superior display performance based on visual processing technologies by Pixelworks, including the following:

Absolute Color Accuracy - Every ZenFone 7 is factory tuned with the Company's patented, high-efficiency calibration software and runs Pixelworks color management software to optimize power while delivering color accuracy for all apps and content spanning the sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts.

- Every ZenFone 7 is factory tuned with the Company's patented, high-efficiency calibration software and runs Pixelworks color management software to optimize power while delivering color accuracy for all apps and content spanning the sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts. DC Dimming - Reduces eye strain and visual sensitivity that can occur at low brightness on Samsung OLED screens. To dim the screen, the Pixelworks solution dynamically adjusts the display's current to reduce the screen flickering associated with conventional Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming.

- Reduces eye strain and visual sensitivity that can occur at low brightness on Samsung OLED screens. To dim the screen, the Pixelworks solution dynamically adjusts the display's current to reduce the screen flickering associated with conventional Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming. High-Efficiency Calibration - Each device is efficiently tuned during production using Pixelworks technology and a rapid, high-precision color checker to calibrate for standard sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts in a fraction of the time of other approaches.

- Each device is efficiently tuned during production using Pixelworks technology and a rapid, high-precision color checker to calibrate for standard sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts in a fraction of the time of other approaches. Industry-leading HDR - The Company's precision HDR tone mapping provides exceptional contrast and color depth with up to 1 billion hues and access to more HDR content with certification from top content providers, including Amazon, Netflix and YouTube.

"Our latest flagship ZenFone 7 series delivers true premium quality to consumers with a display that is performance-optimized using some of the industry's most advanced visual processing technology from Pixelworks," said Bryan Chang, General Manager, Smartphone Business Unit at ASUS. "For effortless access to the richest high-bandwidth HDR content and applications, the ZenFone 7 series combines powerful performance with Pixelworks display technology to transform consumer entertainment into breathtaking cinematic experiences they can enjoy anywhere they go."

"ASUS offers a full lineup of new phones that continue to elevate the visual experience for consumers," said Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, Pixelworks. "We are excited to partner with ASUS on the ZenFone 7, as this product truly demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to deliver compelling flagship quality and value for consumers for all visual content. We look forward to continued expansion of our partnership with ASUS."

With over 20 years of visual processing experience, Pixelworks is committed to advancing the smartphone viewing experience across all product tiers around the globe, especially for video, gaming and user generated content.

Availability

ASUS announced and officially launched the ZenFone 7 series on August 26, 2020 to the global markets and is expected to be commercially available in Q3 2020.

About ASUS

ASUS is a multinational company known for the world's best motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards and routers. Along with an expanding range of superior gaming, content-creation and AIoT solutions, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge design and innovations made to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt and joyful smart life for everyone. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS is driven to become the world's most admired innovative leading technology enterprise. Inspired by the In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won more than 11 awards every day in 2019 and ranks as one of Forbes' World's Best Regarded Companies and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens - from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

