Asurion Home Tech Protection And Support Now Available On Amazon

Customers Can Now Enroll Through Amazon to Get Protection and Fast, Flexible Support for Nearly All of Their Favorite Home Tech

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for your holiday tech purchases, global tech care company Asurion announced today that Asurion Home+ smart home protection and support plans are now available on Amazon®.

Asurion Home+ combines tech protection coverage with fast, flexible support for all your favorite home tech that you own now or in the future. When your tech that matters most stops working, the Experts at Asurion Home+ will repair or replace it - including TVs, laptops, tablets, smart watches, gaming systems, smart home assistants and more - regardless of the brand, where or when you purchased it.

Customers who enroll in Asurion Home+ on Amazon can also manage their subscription directly through their existing Amazon account.

"Customers are buying home tech on Amazon.com, so in addition to our device protection coverage, having a comprehensive Asurion Home+ plan available is a great add-on for them to easily protect all their favorite devices and tap into our network of ten thousand Experts to get quickly set up and easily stay connected," said Rob DiRocco, Asurion Senior Vice President of Client Services and Sales. "Customers have told us they want an all-in-one protection and support option right where they shop, and we are delivering that convenience."

Connect, Protect and Enjoy Your Home TechThe average U.S. household has invested nearly $4,000 in connected tech , according to industry reports. For a low monthly fee of $24.99, Asurion Home+ protects the thousands of dollars customers have invested in their home tech. Regardless of the make or model, customers can protect and support nearly all their home entertainment, home office and smart devices, wearables and more.

"Most people have invested a lot of money in their home technology, and some of it can cost over a thousand dollars to replace," added Mike Dolezal, Asurion Vice President of Home Technology Innovation. "We cover it - what you have today and what you buy in the future - under one simple plan, with no red tape. With Asurion Home+ we'll get you back up and running quickly."

Asurion Home+ is backed by Asurion's 25 years of tech protection experience repairing and replacing more than 90 million devices nationwide. The company's helpful Experts have answered more than 80 million tech support questions helping customers with everything from setting new devices to troubleshooting the tech that worked perfectly yesterday but can't seem to "connect" today. The company has nearly 300 million customers globally, and already serves more than 3.5 million customers in the connected home space.

Services include fast and easy repairs; 24/7 phone-based tech support from U.S.-based Experts; and friendly in-person help at any of the nearly 600 uBreakiFix stores nationwide at no additional cost. If your home tech breaks down, we'll fix it, repair it, or reimburse you for it - fast.

About AsurionAsurion helps people protect, connect and enjoy the latest tech - to make life a little easier. Every day our team of 10,000 Experts helps nearly 300 million people around the world solve the most common and uncommon tech issues. We're just a call, tap, click or visit away for everything from getting a same-day replacement of your smartphone, to helping you stream or connect with no buffering, bumps or bewilderment. We think you should stay connected and get the most from the tech you love… no matter the type of tech or where you purchased it. Learn more at Asurion.com.

Asurion Home+: What's Covered Home EntertainmentTVsGaming Systems and remotesPremium HeadphonesDVD and Blu-Ray PlayersSubwoofers, Amplifiers and TunersStreaming DevicesSpeakersSound BarsVR Headsets

Home Office ProductsDesktop ComputersLaptopsTabletsE-Reader TabletsExternal MonitorsPrintersExternal Hard DrivesRouters and ModemsMouse and Keyboards

Smart Products & WearablesSmart SpeakersSmart ThermostatsSmart Smoke & Carbon Monoxide DetectorsSmart Door LocksSmart Video DoorbellsSmart Light DimmersSmart Home Security CamerasSmart WatchesSmart Health & Fitness Bands

