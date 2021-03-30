Asurion Hires Casey Santos As Chief Information Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech care company Asurion today announced that Casey Santos has joined the organization as Chief Information Officer.

As CIO, Santos' team is responsible for Asurion's core technology operations behind the company's tech care products and services that provide hassle-free repair, replacement, protection and Expert tech help to get people back up and running with their tech quickly. She will report directly to Asurion Chief Operating Officer Barry Vandevier.

"Casey is a proven tech leader and strategic thinker with a distinct ability to lead innovative, business-aligned organizations that support growth and operational effectiveness," Vandevier said. "As CIO, Casey will leverage her skillset and experience to continue advancing our technology and innovation on a global scale while empowering our teams to provide a stellar experience. I am excited to welcome her to the team."

Casey joins Asurion from Alliance Bernstein where she was SVP, Head of Business Process Innovation, Workflow and Automation. She also has previous experience as CIO of General Atlantic, and as Director of Information Technology at McKinsey and Company. She started her career at NASA, supporting over 20 space shuttle missions, including the first MIR docking mission and the Hubble Telescope repair mission.

Casey holds an MBA and MA in International Studies from The Wharton School and the Lauder Institute, and a BS in Engineering, Aeronautics and Astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She serves as a board director of the Women's Forum of New York and is a board member for the YMCA of Greater New York, where she serves on the Development Committee and co-chairs the Hispanic Achievers Program. She formerly was a board member of both BritishAmerican Business and the Wall Street Technology Association, and was co-head of the Hedge Fund Technology Group. Santos serves or has served on the advisory boards of Box, Zoom Video Communications, Masergy, Agio and the Financial Technology Forum.

