Asubpeechoseewagong Netum Anishinabek (Grassy Narrows First Nation) Removes Drinking Water Advisories Following Water Treatment System Upgrades

OTTAWA, ALGONQUIN UNCEDED TERRITORY, ON, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and First Nations communities are working in partnership to improve water infrastructure on reserves and support access to safe, clean and reliable drinking water.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, congratulated Chief Rudy Turtle and the community of Asubpeechoseewagong Netum Anishinabek (Grassy Narrows First Nation) on the recent completion of upgrades to their water treatment system, and the elimination of all long-term drinking water advisories affecting the community.

Indigenous Services Canada provided funding for the construction of upgrades to the existing water treatment system which resulted in the lifting of the long-term drinking water advisory in effect since June 2014. This project also replaced the Snake Point Well and the Mission Road Well with water distribution connections to the main water treatment system. Both long-term drinking water advisories affecting the wells since May 2013 were deactivated in December 2019.

The completion of this project has resulted in clean and safe drinking water for all residents of Asubpeechoseewagong Netum Anishinabek (Grassy Narrows First Nation).

Quotes

"Congratulations to Chief Turtle and the residents of Asubpeechoseewagong Netum Anishinabek (Grassy Narrows First Nation). I am thrilled to have supported your community on this project which brings access to clean and safe drinking water to residents and ends all long-term drinking water advisories in the community."

The Honourable Marc Miller Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick Facts

Asubpeechoseewagong Netum Anishinabek (Grassy Narrows First Nation) is located approximately 40 kilometres northeast of Kenora , and is accessible year round.

, and is accessible year round. Indigenous Services Canada invested more than $5.1 million in funding under the First Nations Water and Wastewater Enhanced Program.

in funding under the First Nations Water and Wastewater Enhanced Program. Indigenous Services Canada has also invested $158,088 for a feasibility study that is near completion and examines all options to meet the long-term safe drinking water needs of the community for the next 20 years.

Associated Links

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada