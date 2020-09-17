ASU's Undergraduate Business Program Rises In U.S. News & World Report Rankings

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. News & World Report rankings for the 2021 Best Undergraduate Business Programs nationally are out, and ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business jumped up seven spots to No. 24, ahead of the University of Arizona, Boston University, and Texas A&M University.

The school's reputable supply chain and logistics program ranked highest among the school's departments at No. 3, holding on to its consistent top 5 ranking across the nation. ASU also repeated as most innovative school for the sixth year running. It ranked No. 9 in first-year experiences and No. 16 for undergraduate teaching.

"Once again, we're honored to be recognized by U.S. News and our peers as one of the nation's top business schools," said Amy Hillman, dean of the W. P. Carey School and the Charles J. Robel Dean's Chair. "These rankings highlight the excellence that we look to achieve every day, no matter the circumstances - from traditional in-person educational environments to flexible remote learning."

Other high rankings from the 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Undergraduate Business Programs list include:

No. 10 management

No. 10 quantitative analysis

No. 12 marketing

No. 12 management information systems

No. 13 accounting

No. 14 productions/operations management

No. 18 international business

In spring and early summer, U.S. News asked deans and senior faculty members at each of the 511 undergraduate business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business to rate the quality of all programs.

The U.S. News 2021 Best Graduate Schools announced in March ranked 13 W. P. Carey programs and disciplines in the top 25, which puts a total of 30 W. P. Carey undergraduate and graduate programs and disciplines in the top 25 by U.S. News & World Report, the most of any business school in the nation, ahead of such programs as the University of Texas at Austin and the University of California - Berkeley. The U.S. News rankings released in January for Best Online MBA and Online Graduate Business Programs placed six specialty areas in the top 10.

"This is the first year the academic disciplines have been ranked for Online MBA, and we're certainly very excited to be ranked top 3 across the board," Hillman says. "That speaks so highly of our departments and the professors who bring their expertise and passion to the online courses."

W. P. Carey held its No. 6 spot for the U.S. News Online Graduate Business Programs. See the school's full list of rankings at wpcarey.asu.edu/rankings.

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries.

