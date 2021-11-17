Astrotech Begins Search For Strategic Acquisitions

Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) now intends to actively pursue strategic and accretive acquisition opportunities. Tom Wilkson, as Lead Independent Director, will focus on identifying strategic acquisitions for Astrotech Corporation and its subsidiaries.

Mr. Wilkinson has been a board member of Astrotech since 2018. He has extensive experience in M&A, strategy, and leading public companies, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Xplore Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Cipherloc Corporation, where he continues to serve as Chairman of the Board. Thomas B. Pickens III, Chairman and CEO of Astrotech Corporation, was Chairman of the Board for Xplore Technologies, and worked with Mr. Wilkinson as CEO to successfully sell the business to Zebra Technologies in 2018.

Ideal acquisition candidates for Astrotech will complement or improve the company's core technology, accelerate revenue growth, and/or reduce time to market, while being accretive to earnings and therefore shareholder value. Through this effort, we expect to enhance the deployment of our core technology in multiple use cases, including in medical equipment, industrial instrumentation, security, and safety. We expect the application of our technology to be complementary to the performance of our target acquisitions.

"We are finding many attractive opportunities and we are delighted to appoint Mr. Wilkinson to this new role within the board of directors of Astrotech," stated Mr. Pickens. "Having been a board member since 2018, Mr. Wilkinson understands our business well and his professional background is ideal for this role."

About AstrotechAstrotech (ASTC) - Get Astrotech Corporation Report is a mass spectrometry company that launches, manages, and commercializes scalable companies based on its innovative core technology through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. 1 st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market. AgLAB is developing chemical analyzers for use in the agriculture market. BreathTech is developing a breath analysis tool to provide early detection of lung diseases. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

