AstroNova To Release Fiscal Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results On Wednesday, December 8, 2021

AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) - Get AstroNova, Inc. Report, a global leader in data visualization technologies, will report its fiscal third-quarter 2022 financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. At 9:00 a.m. ET, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Greg Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smith, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To access the conference call, please dial (800) 430-8332 (U.S. and Canada) or (773) 341-1662 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter confirmation code 3080960. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, December 8, 2021 until 12:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, December 15, 2021 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (International). The replay passcode is 3080960.

A real-time and an archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the "Investors" section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.

About AstroNova, Inc.

AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) - Get AstroNova, Inc. Report, a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, is focused on designing, manufacturing, distributing and servicing a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Company's Product Identification segment offers a complete line-up of label and direct-to-package printing hardware and supplies, allowing customers to mark, track and enhance their products' appearance. Supported by AstroNova's customer application experts and technology leadership in printing, material science and high-speed data processing, customers benefit from an optimized, "total solution" approach. The Test and Measurement segment includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit. This segment designs and manufactures flight deck printers, networking hardware and related accessories serving the world's aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for the cockpit, the cabin and so much more. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

