AstroNova To Present At Upcoming Conferences

AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) - Get AstroNova, Inc. Report, a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that Gregory A. Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the following investor conferences in November:

13th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor ConferenceWednesday, November 17, 2021Time: 3:00 p.m. CT (4:00 p.m. ET)Live webcast: www.IDEASconferences.com and investors.astronovainc.com

Ladenburg Virtual Technology ExpoThursday, November 18, 2021Time: 4:30 p.m. ETRegister to watch the presentation here: conference.ladenburg.com

An archived replay of these events will be available via investors.astronovainc.com for 90 days.

About AstroNova

AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) - Get AstroNova, Inc. Report, a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, is focused on designing, manufacturing, distributing and servicing a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Company's Product Identification segment offers a complete line-up of label and direct-to-package printing hardware and supplies, allowing customers to mark, track and enhance their products' appearance. Supported by AstroNova's customer application experts and technology leadership in printing, material science and high-speed data processing, customers benefit from an optimized, "total solution" approach. The Test and Measurement segment includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit. This segment designs and manufactures flight deck printers, networking hardware and related accessories serving the world's aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for the cockpit, the cabin and so much more. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

