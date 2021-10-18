Astria Therapeutics Presents Findings On Burdens Of Disease And Treatment In Hereditary Angioedema At The 2021 NORD Rare Diseases And Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS) , a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), today presented "Burdens of Disease and Treatment in Hereditary Angioedema: Interview Insights from HAE Patients," supporting that there is substantial need to address both HAE disease burden and treatment burden with effective therapies that have less frequent dosing. These findings were presented at the 2021 NORD Rare Diseases and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit.

"Our learnings from these findings support that there is a substantial need for new HAE treatments, and that HAE patients are open to trying new therapies that could reduce their disease and treatment burdens," said Andrew Komjathy, Chief Commercial Officer at Astria Therapeutics. "Our goal with our preclinical program, STAR-0215, is to provide the most patient-friendly preventative treatment option for people living with HAE with dosing every three months or longer. If we achieve our goals of demonstrating reduction of treatment burden while maintaining efficacy, we are hopeful that we can give patients the opportunity to focus their time and energy on what matters most to them, rather than managing their disease."

The findings came from interviews of ten HAE patients using a structured one-hour interview guide. Patients were screened for inclusion based on self-identified disease type (HAE Types 1 and 2), disease severity (moderate or severe when not on treatment), and eligibility for prophylactic treatment. Interviews covered lifetime experiences with diagnosis, disease and treatment management, advocacy, and perceptions of hypothetical improvements in preventative therapy.

The findings suggest that HAE patients are seeking to reduce their treatment burden as much as their disease burden and may be open to trying new therapies that can address these needs. On average, patients tried two to three preventative treatments, most often switching for more convenient administration. Additionally, despite being on preventative treatment, half of the patients interviewed think about future attacks often or always. All patients shared that they would be compelled to switch from their current therapy if a new therapy offered similar efficacy with less frequent dosing.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the potential attributes and differentiated profile of STAR-0215 as a treatment for HAE; and the need for additional treatments for HAE. The use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goals," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" and similar words expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, future financial performance, results of pre-clinical and clinical results of the Company's product candidates and other future conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks and uncertainties: related to changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic; risks inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, such as: adverse results in our drug discovery, preclinical and clinical development activities, the risk that the results of pre-clinical studies may not be replicated in clinical studies, the Company's ability to enroll patients in our clinical trials, and the risk that any of the Company's clinical trials may not commence, continue or be completed on time, or at all; decisions made by, or feedback received from, the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and other review bodies with respect to STAR-0215; the Company's ability to manufacture sufficient quantities of drug substance and drug product for STAR-0215 on a cost-effective and timely basis; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property rights for STAR-0215; competition; as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company may not actually achieve the forecasts or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and investors and potential investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Neither the Company, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

