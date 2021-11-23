Astrazeneca, First Organization In Egypt Receiving Best Place To Work For Women Accreditation

CAIRO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AstraZeneca Egypt, an affiliate of the multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, was recently certified as a Best Place to Work for women marking it the first organization in Egypt to receive the...

CAIRO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AstraZeneca Egypt, an affiliate of the multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, was recently certified as a Best Place to Work for women marking it the first organization in Egypt to receive the accreditation.

The certification is based on an HR analysis of the company policies focusing on women and an anonymous employee survey result. Seventy percent of a firm's evaluation is based on how the company's female associates rated their experiences at their workplaces. The comprehensive analysis compares how companies rank in terms of women representation in, work-life balance, professional development opportunities and company benefits (vacation, maternity support, wellness, benefits). This year, 85% of AstraZeneca's female employees in Egypt said the organization is a great employer, compared to 65% at an average Egyptian organization.

"At AstraZeneca, everything we do is underpinned by our dedication to being a great place to work because we recognize that our people are our greatest asset and know what's possible with a talented and diverse team who believes in what science can do. We commit to ensuring that everyone who chooses to work at our company can reach their full potential, perform at their best and make a valued contribution to the enterprise. Today, I am personally thrilled with the granted certification to AstraZeneca Egypt for being the best employer for females in Egypt, which reflects our values-in-action" said Hatem El Werdany, Country President of AstraZeneca Egypt.

"Being recognized as Females Best Employer, and the first ever in Egypt to achieve that certification is something we have been working for extensively over the past two years as HR Team. For us at AstraZeneca, Women empowerment & development is an ongoing journey and not a destination that we can claim reaching, and for that we look forward to more focused actions throughout 2022 and the coming years." said Heba Elshabrawy, HR Director of AstraZeneca Egypt.

The program looks for companies with a culture that supports gender diversity, flexibility in hours, competitive compensation, quality benefits, training, and continued education opportunities, career advancement, and other factors. AstraZeneca is proud to be a company that's known for its culture, where women can experience career growth and excellence.

Every year, more than 50 organizations in Egypt partner with the Best Places to Work organization for the assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture. The Best Places to Work for Women is one of the several certification programs offered by the Best Places to Work organization. AstraZeneca was also ranked last year among the top 3 employers in Egypt for 2020.

