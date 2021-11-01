AstraZeneca Awards 30 Nonprofit Organizations Through The ACT On Health Equity Community Solutions Challenge To Actively Address Health Disparities

AstraZeneca is proud to announce contributions to 30 nonprofit, community-based organizations nationwide through the ACT on Health Equity: Community Solutions Challenge. Recipients will use the funds to accelerate positive change for underserved populations at the local level.

"AstraZeneca is committed to advancing health equity in the US and we realize that this can only be done in partnership with local community leaders. The Community Solutions Challenge is a deliberate addition to our giving strategy which we believe is fundamental to achieving greater impact. We must work together at the community level in our schools, homes and communities to address the factors that contribute to inequities," said Martha Orzechowski, Head, US Advocacy & Alliance, Corporate Affairs. "This distinguished group of organizations is leading change and making a direct, positive impact on underserved populations in all regions of the country."

The AstraZeneca ACT on Health Equity: Community Solutions Challenge is part of Accelerate Change Together on Health Equity, AstraZeneca's long-term commitment to identify and invest in solutions to advance health equity in partnership with the external community. Applicants were invited to apply under two focuses—Community Health and Wellbeing or Youth STEM Education and Career Readiness. In its inaugural year, more than 1,350 applications were received representing 49 US states. ACT on Health Equity is informed by the AstraZeneca Health Equity Advisory Council, a distinguished group of national experts and is committed to making an impact on the health and wellbeing of all people.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call from Mother Nature; misinformation is real, trust matters and the health promotion message must be culturally matched with the right messenger. By working together today, we can make a better tomorrow - where science will help ensure everyone has a chance to be as healthy as possible," said Dr. Stephen B. Thomas, member of the AstraZeneca Health Equity Advisory Council, professor and Director of the Center for Health Equity at the University of Maryland School of Public Health in College Park, MD.

Recipient organizations are taking innovative and tailored approaches to improve outcomes for their communities - from ensuring science comes to life for public school students in New Mexico, to providing support for Burmese immigrants in Indiana. Below is a regional snapshot of the nonprofit organizations awarded. For more information, please visit the AstraZeneca US blog.

NortheastCommunity Servings, Inc. - MassachusettsYOU, Inc. - Worcester, Massachusetts

Mid-AtlanticAfter-School All-Stars - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Camden, New JerseyBig Picture Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaDelaware Breast Cancer Coalition - DelawareEsperanza - Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaGenesys Works - New York City, New YorkKid Power, Inc. - Washington, District of ColumbiaLuminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center - Anne Arundel and Prince George's Counties, MarylandThe Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University - Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaThe Police Athletic League - New York, New YorkThe Upstate Foundation - Syracuse, New YorkTowson University Foundation, Inc. - MarylandYWCA Tri County Area - Pottstown, Pennsylvania

SouthCoastal Bend Wellness Foundation - San Antonio, TexasCode/Art - South FloridaEva's Heroes - TexasFlorida Justice Center - Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, FloridaPublic Health Institute - Albuquerque, New MexicoSanta Fe Alliance for Science - Santa Fe, New Mexico

MidwestFemergy - Central OhioFranciscan Health Foundation - Southern IndianapolisLAHC - Leaders Advancing & Helping Communities - Dearborn, MichiganMedical Organization for Latino Advancement - IllinoisPartnership for Innovation in Education - OhioSaint Anthony Hospital - West and Southside Chicago, Illinois

WestAdolescent Counseling Services - Santa Clara and San Mateo, CaliforniaMontana State University Foundation - MontanaMultiplier - Nest for Families - HawaiiNew Village Girls Academy - Los Angeles, California

