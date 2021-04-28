Astralis To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 29th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astralis (ASTRLS), based in Copenhagen focused on esports and media rights, today announced that Nicolai Nyholm, Founder and Chairman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 29 th.

DATE: Thursday, April 29 th TIME: 11:30 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/2QfbeEE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Astralis

Astralis is one of the most recognized brands and a frontrunner in the global esports industry with winning teams in League of Legends, Counter-Strike and FIFA. Astralis hold s permanent participation rights in t he premium , international leagues for League of Legends (LEC) and Counter-Strike ( ESL Pro League and BLAST Premier ). In 2019 Astralis was listed and is traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

