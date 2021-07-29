Astra To Report Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results On August 12, 2021

Astra (Nasdaq: ASTR), the fastest company to reach space, will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Astra will host a webcast at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, August 12, 2021 to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will be accessible at the Astra.com investor relations website ( https://investor.astra.com/investor-relations). A replay of the webcast will also be available on Astra.com's Investor Relations website.

About Astra

Astra's mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet. With over 50 launches under contract, Astra will begin delivering customer payloads into low Earth orbit in Summer 2021, moving to monthly, biweekly, weekly, and daily launches by 2025. Visit Astra.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such statements include those related to the success of the combined company, Astra mission to make space more accessible and to benefit life on earth, and the use of proceeds from the transaction. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from combined company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the ability of the combined company to meet Nasdaq listing standards following the transaction; (ii) the failure to meet projected development and launch targets; (iii) costs related to the proposed transaction; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (v) the ability of the combined company to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition; (vi) the ability of the combined company to pursue a growth strategy and manage growth profitability; (vii) the possibility that the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the combined company; and (viii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Astra or Holicity.

