ASTM International Announces New Cannabis Standards, Launches Microsite

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASTM International's cannabis committee ( D37) announced a slate of new standards to support cannabis vocations. ASTM also launched a new microsite that will serve as a central resource for all ASTM International cannabis and hemp activities.

The new standard guides (soon to be published as D8346, D8348, and D8147) aim to improve the industry by establishing broadly accepted certification requirements for professional cannabis industry vocations. Vocations include laboratory, transportation, and logistics personnel.

"The cannabis industry is expanding rapidly and would greatly benefit from widespread standardization," said Cary Black, CEO and principal consultant of CK Black Group. "These guides will help articulate general expectations, expected body of knowledge, and requirements for individuals seeking certification for various cannabis-related vocations."

The guides define content of training modules for certification of personnel. According to Black, chair of the cannabis subcommittee on personnel training, assessment, and credentialing, the guides will allow the industry to have stronger resources to help improve the quality of personnel.

ASTM also launched a microsite to host all ASTM International cannabis and hemp activities in one central location, including published standards, training and webinars, certification and proficiency testing programs, upcoming events, and more.

The microsite will serve as a hub of resources for the cannabis industry, accessible to ASTM members, industry stakeholders, and the public. To learn more, visit https://www.astmcannabis.org.

ASTM International is a not-for-profit non-governmental organization that develops voluntary consensus standards and defers to appropriate government authorities to determine the legal and regulatory framework regarding the control and use of cannabis.

Media Inquiries: Jaime Martorana, tel+1.610.832.9796; jmartorana@astm.org Committee Contact: Robert Morgan, tel+1.610.832.9732; rmorgan@astm.org

