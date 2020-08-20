Astiva Health Has Received Their Knox-Keene License From The California Department Of Managed Health Care

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astiva Health, Inc. today announced that it has received approval for a full-service Knox- Keene license from the California Department of Managed Health Care (the "DMHC") to operate as a Medicare Advantage health plan serving Orange and San Diego Counties, commencing in 2021. Astiva Health also has received conditional approval for its Medicare Advantage contract from The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS").

Astiva Health intends to provide comprehensive Medicare Advantage benefits to the communities it serves, with a focus on high-quality senior care for underserved populations. Astiva's goal is to bridge the gap between seniors and our participating providers while offering an integrated, holistic, and accessible quality healthcare model for our members.

"Astiva Health is grateful for the opportunity to serve our respective communities starting in 2021. Our name means 'To Love Life!' and we are wholly committed to assisting our members to age with dignity and love life," said Frank Vo, CEO of Astiva Health, Inc.

