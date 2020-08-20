Astiva Health Has Received Their Knox-Keene License From The California Department Of Managed Health Care

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Astiva Health reached a major milestone on its way to becoming a full-service Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Health Plan (MAPD) serving both Orange and San Diego Counties in 2021. "Astiva is grateful for the opportunity to serve our respective communities in 2021. Astiva Health is inspired from the phrase, "To Love Life!" We are wholly committed to assisting our members to age with dignity and love life," said Frank Vo, CEO of Astiva Health, Inc.

The California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) is a regulatory agency that oversees health plan operations and grants health service plan companies with the Knox-Keene License after careful review and compliance of all applicable managed care laws.

Astiva Health has also received conditional approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in August of 2020.

About Astiva Health, Inc. - Astiva Health, Inc. is a privately owned for-profit organization headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Astiva will serve as a (MAPD) for Seniors in Orange and San Diego Counties. Astiva's goal is to bridge the gap between seniors and our physicians while providing an innovative, smart, and accessible quality healthcare model for our members. Our motto is "Age with Dignity."

