Astellas Recognized Consistently Among Top Companies For Working Parents

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) revealed its annual list of the 2021 100 Best Companies today, marking the seventh consecutive year Astellas is ranked as a top company for working moms. Astellas also earned a spot on the Best Companies for Dads for the third year in a row. This recognition highlights our inclusive benefits for families that support gender-neutral parental leave, childcare assistance, career advancement opportunities, parental school time off and flextime.

Astellas' StarLIFE program offers employees flexibility in how they do their work, robust maternity/paternity/adoption leave programs to support growing families, and a full spectrum of caregiving support for the extended family. Astellas' maternity/paternity/adoption leave programs include additional weeks of full pay, followed by a Bridge Back to Work time which eases new moms and dads back into their work schedule. Since its inception in 2015, more than half of U.S. employees have used StarLIFE services, including backup dependent care for children and parents/parents in-law, support for children with special needs, and free tutoring for children.

"As a working parent myself, I can personally speak to the amazing benefits that Astellas provides to support our working moms and dads throughout each phase of parenthood and caregiving," said Rod Christmon, Vice President, Human Resources at Astellas. "The recognition as a top company for working parents reinforces our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace and culture that supports our employees to thrive in their work and family life."

Astellas is proud to recognize our 2021 Working Mother of the Year, Carrie Schimizzi, Executive Director, Manufacturing & Operations Site Head, Astellas Gene Therapies and 2021 Working Dad of the Year Stara Wilkins, Area Sales Director, Medical Specialties, Astellas Pharma US. Learn more here.

Dedicated to finding and retaining top talent, Astellas empowers parents through various programs and development opportunities. The company is dedicated to continued exploration and enhancement of innovative benefits that support working parents.

ABOUT SERAMOUNTSeramount, now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with some of the most iconic companies in the world, we've built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Our comprehensive DE&I toolkit includes actionable research and insights, membership, strategic guidance and consulting, and inspiring events, meeting each client's needs no matter where they are on their journey and guiding them along an ever-changing landscape. Seramount has empowered over 450 organizations to realize the business benefits of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Learn more at seramount.com.

About AstellasAstellas Pharma US, Inc. is a U.S. affiliate of Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients. Keeping our focus on addressing unmet medical needs and conducting our business with ethics and integrity enables us to improve the health of people throughout the U.S. and around the world. For more information on Astellas, please visit: https://www.astellas.com/us You can also follow us on Twitter at @AstellasUS, Facebook at www.facebook.com/AstellasUS or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/astellas-pharma-us.

