Astellas Ranks Among Top Companies For Working Parents

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas again ranked among the top companies for working parents in Working Mother Magazine's 2020 "100 Best Companies" list for both working mothers and working dads.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Working Mother Magazine ranked Astellas as a top company for working mothers because of the company's leadership in the areas of women's career advancement, paid parental leave, childcare assistance, benefits and flextime. In both 2019 and 2020, Astellas was celebrated among the Top 10 companies for working mothers, securing the eighth best spot both years.

Astellas also earned a spot on the 2020 Working Mother's Best Companies for Dads list for the second time for its leadership in paternity leave, parental school time off, benefits and flextime. The Dads list raises awareness of the issues fathers may face in the workplace and encourages the implementation of programs to address those issues. Astellas is also an active supporter of men's health, engaging in advocacy activities that raise awareness of male health issues, like prostate cancer.

"We are honored to be recognized as a company that prioritizes support, health and well-being of our working parents," said Eloiza Domingo, executive director, head of Engagement Diversity & Inclusion at Astellas. "These rankings recognize our overall commitment to an internal culture that fosters workplace development, diversity and inclusion."

Astellas' StarLIFE program offers employees flexibility in how they do their work, robust maternity/paternity/adoption leave programs to support growing families, and a full spectrum of caregiving support for the extended family. Astellas' maternity/paternity/adoption leave programs include additional weeks of full pay, followed by an additional Bridge Back to Work time which eases new moms and dads back into their work schedule. Since its inception in 2016, U.S. employees and their families have accessed the Family Care Solutions website more than 20,000 times for services such as backup dependent care, support for special needs children, and free tutoring for children among other benefits.

Dedicated to finding and retaining top talent, Astellas empowers parents through various programs and development opportunities. The company is dedicated to continued exploration and enhancement of innovative benefits that support working parents.

ABOUT WORKING MOTHER MEDIA Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corp., publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute, the National Association for Female Executives, Diversity Best Practices and Culture@Work are also units within WMM. WMM's mission is to serve as a champion of culture change, and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

ABOUT ASTELLAS Astellas is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. For more information on Astellas, please visit our website at www.astellas.us. You can also follow us on Twitter at @AstellasUS, Facebook at www.facebook.com/AstellasUS or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/astellas-pharma.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astellas-ranks-among-top-companies-for-working-parents-301131431.html

SOURCE Astellas Pharma Inc.