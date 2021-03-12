Astec To Participate In Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announced today it will participate in the Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Barry A. Ruffalo, President, Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca A. Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations will present at the conference and participate in 1x1 meetings. The meetings will be held in a virtual-only format to protect the safety of meeting participants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health guidance and restrictions. The Astec presentation will take place from 8:30 - 9:00am Eastern. Those wishing to access the presentation can do so with the following link:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b2dendsaToGM9goHtWpsEQ

About Astec Industries, Inc.Astec Industries, Inc. ( www.astecindustries.com ), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plant, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing equipment.

