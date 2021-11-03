Astaxanthin Market By Source, Form, Method Of Production, Application And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Astaxanthin Market by Source (Natural, Synthetic), Form (Dry, Liquid), Method of Production (Microalgae Cultivation, Chemical Synthesis, Fermentation), Application (Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The astaxanthin market is estimated at USD 647 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach USD 965 million by 2026.

The growth in the astaxanthin market is attributed to the growing health awareness among consumers, leading to an increase in the adoption of healthier diets. Food safety concerns & adherence to stringent international quality standards and regulations restrain the growth of the astaxanthin market.

The market for food & beverages, by application, is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

The food & beverages segment is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, which is mainly attributed to the increasing use of natural colorants in food and beverages products. In the food industry, astaxanthin is also used for product storage and for standardizing the color of food products, such as margarine, cheeses, sausages, pasta, and other beverages.

The synthetic source segment dominated the astaxanthin market in 2020.

The synthetic segment is projected to dominate the astaxanthin market, as they are easy to extract and have low manufacturing costs. This can be attributed to its low cost of production and high usage in the aquafeed industry. Consumers and manufacturers prefer opting for low-priced synthetic astaxanthin. Developing regions, such as South America and Asia Pacific, are the major contributors to the growth of this market, as affordability and price sensitivity are important aspects for consumers opting for synthetic astaxanthin.

The dry form segment dominated the astaxanthin market in 2020.

Growing awareness about storage and handling problems of liquid astaxanthin among food and beverage manufacturers are some of the key factors driving the demand for dry ingredients, subsequently augmenting the growth of the dry astaxanthin market over the next few years. The process with the dry format is a little easier, especially in high-volume manufacturing. The dry form is widely consumed for manufacturing astaxanthin products, such as dietary supplement tablets, capsules, owing to the easy application and various other benefits. For instance, enclosed supplement capsules retain all desired product properties. They eliminate flavor and color variability while providing easy handling and storage, which is difficult with liquid products

European market is driven by consumer demand for a wide range of food products with functional benefits such as gut health, bone health, immunity, and heart health.

Europe accounted for a second-largest share of about 32.6% in the global astaxanthin market in 2020 in terms of value. The presence of key synthetic astaxanthin manufacturers and health consciousness among consumers lead Europe's astaxanthin market. Key market players include Koninklijke DSM N.V. ( Netherlands), BASF SE ( Germany), and BioReal ( Sweden). An increase in livestock production in the region, especially poultry and fisheries, has resulted in an increased demand for astaxanthin in animal feed applications

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Astaxanthin Market4.2 Astaxanthin Market, by Key Country4.3 Asia-Pacific: Astaxanthin Market, by Source & Key Country4.4 Astaxanthin Market, by Application & Region4.5 Astaxanthin Market, by Form & Region4.6 COVID-19 Impact on the Astaxanthin Market

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators5.2.1 Development in the Retail Industry5.2.2 Rise in the Number of Dual-Income Households5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Rising Consumer Inclination Toward Preventive Healthcare & Nutraceuticals5.3.1.2 Rapid Industrialization of the Feed Industry5.3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Products5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 High Cost of Production of Natural Astaxanthin5.3.2.2 Lack of R&D Activities in the Underdeveloped Countries5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Government Initiatives to Support Aquaculture5.3.3.2 Growing Demand for Natural Antioxidants5.3.3.3 Growing Demand for Astaxanthin in the Pharmaceutical Industry5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Risks Associated with Adulteration and Clean Label Requirements5.3.4.2 Stringent Government Regulations in Developed Countries5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics5.4.1 COVID-19 Boosts the Demand for High-Quality and Premium Food & Beverages Products5.4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Raw Material Availability and Supply Chain Disruption5.4.3 COVID-19 to Shift the Demand Toward Plant-Sourced Ingredients

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Supply Chain Analysis6.3 Ecosystem6.3.1 Upstream6.3.2 Ingredient Manufacturers6.3.3 Technology Providers6.3.4 End-users6.3.4.1 Downstream6.3.5 Regulatory Bodies6.3.6 Startups/Emerging Companies6.4 Value Chain Analysis6.5 Technology Analysis6.5.1 Astaxanthin and Microencapsulation6.5.2 Astaxanthin and Robots6.6 Pricing Analysis: Astaxanthin Market, by Source6.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.8.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry6.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.8.4 Threat of New Entrants6.8.5 Threat of Substitutes6.9 Patent Analysis6.1 Trade Analysis6.11 Case Study Analysis6.11.1 Use Case 1: Tatsewise's Ai and Machine Learning Solution Helped Meet the Increasing Demand6.11.2 Use Case 2: Mindright's Bars Helped Combat Mental Health Issues6.12 Regulations6.12.1 North America6.12.1.1 Canada6.12.1.2 US

7 Astaxanthin Market, by Source7.1 Introduction7.2 Natural Source7.2.1 Increased Preference for Natural Products7.2.2 Plants7.2.2.1 Microalgae is a Non-Conventional Source of Protein due to Its High Protein Content7.2.3 Yeast & Microbes7.2.3.1 Use of Yeast-Produced Astaxanthin in Poultry, Fishery, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, and Food7.2.4 Marine Animals7.2.4.1 Shrimp, Krill, Salmon, and Crustaceans are the Major Sources of Astaxanthin7.3 Synthetic (Petroleum)7.3.1 Lower Manufacturing Cost of Synthetic Astaxanthin to Drive the Market Growth

8 Astaxanthin Market, by Form8.1 Introduction8.2 Dry Form8.2.1 Dry Forms are Majorly Used in Feed Food & Beverages and Cosmetics8.3 Liquid Form8.3.1 Application of Liquid Astaxanthin in Syrups and Texturing Agents

9 Astaxanthin Market, by Method of Production9.1 Introduction9.2 Chemical Synthesis9.2.1 Chemical Synthesis of Astaxanthin More Economical Than Natural Production9.3 Microalgae Cultivation9.3.1 Natural Astaxanthin from Microalgae is in High Demand for Dietary Supplements and Food & Beverages9.4 Fermentation9.4.1 Astaxanthin Produced Through Fermentation is Widely Used in Aquaculture9.5 Extraction9.5.1 Extraction of Astaxanthin from Shrimp Waste is Highly Energy Consuming and Produce Toxic Byproducts

10 Astaxanthin Market, by Application10.1 Introduction10.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Astaxanthin Market, by Application10.2.1 Optimistic Scenario10.2.2 Realistic Scenario10.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario10.3 Feed10.3.1 Astaxanthin Market for Animal Feed Focusing Mainly on the Synthetic Form10.4 Dietary Supplements10.4.1 Rising Awareness Among Consumers for Natural Health Supplements Fueling the Market Growth10.5 Food & Beverages10.5.1 Astaxanthin Aids in Reducing the Risk of Heart Attack by Increasing the Good Hdl Cholesterol10.6 Cosmetics10.6.1 Astaxanthin - a Potent Source of Antioxidants and Vitamin A

11 Astaxanthin Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Key Player Strategies12.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Key Players12.5 COVID-19-Specific Company Response12.5.1 Basf Se12.5.2 Cyanotech Corporation12.5.3 Divi's Laboratories Ltd.12.5.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)12.5.4.1 Stars12.5.4.2 Emerging Leaders12.5.4.3 Pervasive Players12.5.4.4 Participants12.5.5 Product Footprint12.5.6 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Other Players)12.5.6.1 Progressive Companies12.5.6.2 Starting Blocks12.5.6.3 Responsive Companies12.5.6.4 Dynamic Companies12.6 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments12.6.1 Product Launches12.6.2 Deals12.6.3 Others

13 Company Profiles13.1 Key Players13.1.1 Koninklijke Dsm N.V.13.1.2 Basf Se13.1.3 Cyanotech Corporation13.1.4 Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.13.1.5 Divi's Laboratories Ltd.13.1.6 Valensa International13.1.6.1 Business Overview13.1.7 Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.13.1.8 Beijing Gingko Group13.1.9 Cardax, Inc. 13.1.10 Piveg, Inc.13.2 Other Players13.2.1 Fenchem Biotek Ltd.13.2.2 Algatech Ltd.13.2.3 Supreme Biotechnologies13.2.4 Igene Biotechnology Inc.13.2.5 Algamo13.2.6 Biogenic Co., Ltd.13.2.7 Astamaz Nz Ltd.13.2.8 Algalif13.2.9 Algae to Omega 13.2.10 Algae Health Sciences, Inc.

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

