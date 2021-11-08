AST SpaceMobile To Provide Quarterly Business Update On November 15, 2021

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced it will hold a quarterly business update conference call on Monday,...

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) - Get AST SpaceMobile Report, the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced it will hold a quarterly business update conference call on Monday, November 15 th at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The call will be accessible via a live webcast on the Events page of AST SpaceMobile's Investor Relations website at https://investors.ast-science.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

