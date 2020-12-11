AST SpaceMobile Selects NEC To Manufacture Key Satellite Modules

Japan-based NEC Platforms to Provide Manufacturing Services to Construct Satellite Modules that will be Deployed in the Initial Phase of AST SpaceMobile's Low-Earth-Orbit Satellite Constellation

MIDLAND, Texas, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AST & Science LLC ("AST SpaceMobile") today announced that it has selected NEC Platforms, Ltd., a subsidiary of NEC Corporation (TSE: NEC) and a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, to manufacture essential AST SpaceMobile satellite modules. NEC Platforms, based in Japan, will mass produce these modules, which are the cornerstone of AST SpaceMobile's patented technology for its high-powered low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites.

AST SpaceMobile has developed the first satellite technology which connects directly to off-the-shelf smartphones at broadband speeds without any need for specialized satellite hardware. The AST SpaceMobile network will enable seamless roaming to and from terrestrial cellular networks, filling mobile coverage gaps around the world.

"We are pleased to partner with an experienced technology company like NEC Platforms for the production of key components of our satellites," said Abel Avellan, Chairman and CEO, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. "NEC's global vision of providing 'Solutions for Society' is closely aligned with AST's own mission of democratizing access to broadband connectivity throughout the world. This agreement is critical for AST to achieve its goal. As an added benefit, the Company is exploring financing opportunities with Japanese government sponsored debt capital sources."

"NEC Platforms has rich experience in manufacturing a wide range of IT and network products with high-quality control and efficient supply chain management," said Kimihiko Fukuda, President at NEC Platforms, Ltd. and Senior Vice President at NEC Corporation. "We are excited to be working with AST SpaceMobile to enable its innovative solution with our value-added production capabilities."

AST SpaceMobile already has extensive relationships in Japan, including with Rakuten Mobile, a lead investor and a global strategic partner. "For Rakuten Mobile, AST SpaceMobile's unique technology represents a competitive and efficient path to connecting customers across Japan, and to bolstering mobile service in times of natural disaster or emergency," said Yoshihisa Yamada, Representative Director and President of Rakuten Mobile, Inc. "As a lead investor in AST SpaceMobile, we are very excited about this new partnership with NEC Platforms and its potential to contribute to bringing high-quality space-based mobile broadband to customers."

About AST SpaceMobileAST SpaceMobile is building the first, and only, broadband cellular network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. Learn more at www.ast-science.com and follow AST SpaceMobile on Twitter @AST_SpaceMobile and LinkedIn.

