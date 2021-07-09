AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced the opening of its UK headquarters.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced the opening of its UK headquarters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005103/en/

AST SpaceMobile's UK headquarters in the new Space Park Leicester complex. (Photo: Business Wire)

The offices are located in the new Space Park Leicester complex, a £100 million research, innovation and manufacturing hub for space-related high-tech companies and researchers in Leicester, England.

"Our Space Park Leicester office will have business development, engineering and regulatory team members working to support the progress and manufacturing of critical subsystems for the SpaceMobile Constellation," said Steve Gibson, Managing Director of AST SpaceMobile UK.

"The University has a well-established record in applying satellite technology and space-derived data to solve real-world problems," said Will Wells, Commercial Director at the University of Leicester. "We are delighted that AST Space Mobile has chosen Space Park Leicester as the base for their exciting plans."

In addition to the UK, the company operates from other global locations including a corporate headquarters and 85,000 square-foot satellite assembly, integrating and testing facility in Midland, Texas, as well as operations in College Park, Maryland, Spain and Israel.

"The opening of AST SpaceMobile's UK headquarters marks an exciting expansion of our international footprint," said Scott Wisniewski, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of AST SpaceMobile. "Building our space-based cellular broadband network is truly a global effort, and our growing presence allows us to access the best talent from around the world."

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first, and only, global broadband cellular network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. Follow AST SpaceMobile on Twitter @AST_SpaceMobile, LinkedIn, and for an overview on the SpaceMobile mission, view this video.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of AST SpaceMobile to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "would," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning AST SpaceMobile's expectations with respect to future performance and market size.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside AST SpaceMobile's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expectations regarding AST SpaceMobile's strategies and future financial performance, including AST's future business plans or objectives, expected functionality of the SpaceMobile Service, anticipated timing and level of deployment of satellites, anticipated demand and acceptance of mobile satellite services, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals, ability to finance its research and development activities, commercial partnership acquisition and retention, products and services, pricing, marketing plans, operating expenses, market trends, revenues, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and AST's ability to invest in growth initiatives; (ii) the negotiation of definitive agreements with mobile network operators relating to the SpaceMobile service that would supersede memoranda of understanding; (iii) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of AST SpaceMobile to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (v) the possibility that AST SpaceMobile may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AST SpaceMobile; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the proxy statement, including those under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Definitive Proxy Statement relating to the business combination, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

AST SpaceMobile cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. AST SpaceMobile cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Definitive Proxy Statement relating to the business combination. AST SpaceMobile's securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, AST SpaceMobile disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005103/en/