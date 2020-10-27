AssureSign Secures Significant Investment Funding From Recurring Capital Partners

The private eSignature firm plans to earmark its investor funding for expansion of its partnership division and product development.

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureSign, a leading eSignature platform enabling organizations to provide branded signing experiences, today announced securing substantial investment funding from Recurring Capital Partners.

The private software company plans to invest heavily within its product and partnership arms. The firm plans to provide accelerated paths to partnership and additional options for existing partners. AssureSign President & CEO David Brinkman stated the company plans to develop and release a number of new off-the-shelf and pre-built integrations spanning the industry spectrum in 2020 and 2021.

"Securing this funding allows us to scale up projections for product and market growth in 2021," said David Brinkman, President & CEO of AssureSign. "As enterprises continue to invest in digital transformation, AssureSign plans to meet the market's call for innovation with dynamic integrations among preferred and industry-specific platforms."

AssureSign's announcement of additional funding comes amid its continued upward trajectory. In recognition of this growth, Recurring Capital Partners, an investment firm specializing in flexible debt financing for technology-driven companies, has added AssureSign to its investment portfolio.

"AssureSign has a proven track record of driving growth through innovation in a very dynamic electronic signature market," said Brian Henley, managing partner at Recurring Capital Partners. "We are excited to partner with David and his team with growth capital to accelerate and scale their product and partnership initiatives."

In response to significant market share gains, AssureSign has recently scaled up its workforce, expanding its product engineering, customer success, operations, and sales divisions.

Most recently, AssureSign has expanded its partner portfolio with notable industry leaders, such as Sapiens International Corporation.

About AssureSign

Since 2000, AssureSign has helped the most trusted and well-known brands execute over one billion electronic signatures worldwide. Customizable as a public or managed private cloud solution for businesses of all sizes, AssureSign enables your business to send documents for signature to any device, at any time, and from anywhere. With unique solutions like eSign via Text and flexible APIs, AssureSign accelerates your business through streamlined workflows and simplified customer experiences. For more information, visit AssureSign.com.

About Recurring Capital Partners

Recurring Capital Partners specializes in debt financing for Software as a Service (SaaS) and other recurring revenue model technology-driven companies. Our team, advisors and investors couple significant operating experience with startup finance expertise to drive a focus on results founders and management teams care about: accelerating growth, controlling business and personal risks, and maximizing personal equity stakes.

