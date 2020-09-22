Assured Guaranty Rebrands BlueMountain Capital Management As Assured Investment Management

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) (together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty), the leading financial guaranty insurance company, announced today that it has rebranded its asset management subsidiary as Assured Investment Management LLC (Assured...

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) - Get Report (together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty), the leading financial guaranty insurance company, announced today that it has rebranded its asset management subsidiary as Assured Investment Management LLC (Assured Investment Management). Assured Guaranty acquired the subsidiary, previously named BlueMountain Capital Management LLC, on October 1, 2019.

"Assured Investment Management reflects the complementary strengths of a widely respected alternative asset management firm and Assured Guaranty, the world's premier financial guarantor," said Dominic Frederico, President and CEO of Assured Guaranty. "The launch of this new brand furthers our goal of leveraging our capital through strategic business diversification. Serving an institutional investor client base, Assured Investment Management acts as both a source of fee-based revenue that complements our risk-based insurance premium revenue and as an in-house manager to generate improved investment returns for our insurance companies."

Assured Investment Management specializes in corporate and municipal debt and structured credit and manages absolute return funds, private capital funds and customized single-investor funds on behalf of institutional investors and other qualified investors worldwide. Additionally, it manages a portion of Assured Guaranty's over $10 billion of investable assets and cash (figure as of June 30, 2020).

"The Assured Investment Management team has managed strategies spanning credit, global markets and private instruments for more than 15 years," said David Buzen, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Assured Investment Management. "The launch of the Assured Investment Management brand is an important milestone, signifying our role as an integral element of Assured Guaranty's strategy and our focus on growing our investment management business."

In addition to its experience in structured finance, corporate and municipal credit, asset-based finance, and private investments, Assured Investment Management benefits from Assured Guaranty's core competencies in municipal finance and structured credit. Assured Investment Management has more than $17 billion in assets under management including more than $13 billion in CLOs in North America and Europe (all figures as of June 30, 2020). Existing CLOs will continue to carry the BlueMountain name for legal and regulatory purposes.

More information on Assured Investment Management can be found at AssuredInvestmentManagement.com.

Any forward-looking statements made in this press release reflect Assured Guaranty's current views with respect to future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of Assured Guaranty's acquisition of BlueMountain and its associated entities on Assured Guaranty and its relationships with its investors, regulators, rating agencies, employees and the obligors it insures and on the business of BlueMountain and its relationships with its clients and employees; the failure of Assured Guaranty to successfully integrate the business of BlueMountain; the possibility that acquisitions or alternative investments made by Assured Guaranty, including its BlueMountain acquisition, do not result in the benefits anticipated or subject Assured Guaranty to unanticipated consequences; difficulties executing Assured Guaranty's business strategy; and other risks and uncertainties that have not been identified at this time, management's response to these factors, and other risk factors identified in Assured Guaranty's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made as of September 22, 2020. Assured Guaranty undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded Bermuda-based holding company whose operating subsidiaries provide credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets and also provides asset management services. More information on Assured Guaranty and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

Assured Investment Management is the institutional asset management business of Assured Guaranty Ltd. Assured Investment Management has managed strategies spanning credit, global markets and private instruments on behalf of institutional investors and other qualified investors worldwide for more than 15 years. It has more than $17 billion in assets under management, including more than $13 billion in CLOs in North America and Europe. It helps manage a portion of Assured Guaranty's over $10 billion of investable assets and cash (figure as of June 30, 2020). More information on Assured Investment Management can be found at AssuredInvestmentManagement.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005952/en/