Assured Guaranty Announces Pricing Of $500 Million Senior Notes Offering

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) - Get Report announced that its subsidiary, Assured Guaranty US Holdings Inc., has agreed to sell $500 million of 3.15% senior notes due 2031. The notes are guaranteed by Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL and, together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty). The notes are expected to settle on May 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repurchase or redemption of certain subsidiary indebtedness. Pending such application, Assured Guaranty may invest such net proceeds in marketable securities.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities, Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC is a co-manager.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.

You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may request the prospectus by calling Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 1-866-471-2526 or BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the senior notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the senior notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets, and also provides asset management services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005284/en/