Assure Holdings Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services ("IONM") , announced that it held its virtual annual general meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting") yesterday and that all matters submitted to the shareholders of the Company for approval as set out in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated November 9, 2021 (the " Proxy Statement"), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, including:

Electing all nominees to the board of directors of the Company, including Martin Burian, John Farlinger, Preston Parsons, Christopher Rumana, Steven Summer and John Flood.

Re-appointing Baker Tilly US (formerly, Squar Milner, LLP) as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Approving the executive compensation for the Company's named executive officers.

Approving the frequency of advisory votes on executive compensation, being every three years.

Approving certain amendments to the Company's stock option plan (the " 2020 Option Plan ").

"). Approving certain amendments to the Company's equity incentive plan (the " 2020 Equity Incentive Plan ").

"). Approving the Company's new stock incentive plan (the " 2021 Stock Incentive Plan ").

"). Approving the Company's new employee stock purchase plan (the " 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan").

Pursuant to the terms of the 2021 Stock Incentive Plan and 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, the maximum aggregate number of shares that may be issued under all awards under such plans, plus any shares granted under the 2020 Option Plan and 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, is 2,367,260 shares.

The amendments to the 2020 Option Plan, the amendments to the 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, the 2021 Stock Incentive Plan and the 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan each remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV").

For further details regarding the matters approved at the Meeting, please see a copy of the Proxy Statement, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sec.gov .

About Assure HoldingsAssure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company's website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

