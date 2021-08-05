Assurance Scientific Laboratories Receives Cola Laboratory Excellence Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurance Scientific Labs has received a Laboratory Excellence Award from the Commission on Office Laboratory Accreditation, Inc. (COLA Inc.) for quality laboratory services.

Assurance Scientific Labs has met all the criteria for Laboratory Accreditation by COLA Inc., a leading national laboratory accreditor whose program and standards enable clinical laboratories and staff to meet U.S. CLIA and other regulatory requirements.

Through a mentoring approach using education to improve quality and patient safety, accreditation is given to laboratories that apply the highest standards of quality in day-to-day operations, demonstrate continued accuracy in the performance of proficiency testing, and pass a rigorous on-site laboratory survey. Assurance Scientific Labs has earned COLA Inc. accreditation to provide quality service to their clients and patients.

"We are proud to have been selected to receive this award," said Dr. Ty Thomas, Co-Founder and Lab Director for Assurance Scientific Labs. "This recognition would not be possible without the tremendous effort put forth by our team members. We are passionate about our mission of antibiotic stewardship through the use of diagnostic testing, which is why we strive for excellence every day."

