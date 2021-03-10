Assurance Scientific Laboratories Offers Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Test At-Home Collection Kits Available Without Prescription On Amazon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity by Assurance Scientific Laboratories Over-the-Counter COVID-19 test at-home collection kits are available for purchase without a prescription on Amazon. The collection kits are available to businesses and consumers on Amazon, as well as SimplicityHomeTest.com.

The Simplicity by Assurance COVID-19 PCR test has been authorized by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Anyone 18 and older can purchase the kit and collect a nasal swab sample at home. After registering the kit, the sample is sent to Assurance Scientific Laboratories for testing. Results will be delivered to the customer through text, email, and an online portal within 48 hours of the lab receiving the sample.

"Business and at-home customers now have access to a convenient COVID-19 test. You can keep these kits on-hand to use when you have symptoms, exposure, for travel or peace of mind," said Chad Austin, M.D., Co-Founder of Assurance Scientific Laboratories. "This is especially helpful for individuals in areas of the U.S. without easy access to testing sites."

Assurance has partnered with Genera Medical and Theorem Advertising to offer customized end-to-end technology designed to provide a superior consumer experience throughout the process of ordering, registration, and reporting.

For more information or to speak to someone from Assurance Scientific Labs, contact Heather Jeffcoat by calling 205-515-1972 or by emailing hjeffcoat@burtonadvertising.com.

About Assurance Scientific Laboratories Assurance Scientific Laboratories began testing for COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, making them the first commercial lab in Alabama and one of the first in the country to begin testing for COVID-19. Since that time, they have tested nearly one million samples. Assurance Labs is a highly complex clinical reference lab with a robust R&D department that develops and provides rapid diagnostic services for consumers, clinicians, hospital systems, private entities, long-term care facilities, and other reference labs. They specialize in molecular diagnostics and microbiology. Assurance Labs uses PCR for the identification of pathogens that are capable of causing illness. This type of testing is the same that is used to identify COVID-19.

In addition to the COVID-19, they test for over 100 different pathogens and offer several panels, including COVID Respiratory, UTI with Antibiotic Resistance Markers, wound panel, STI, Vaginitis, GI, Candida, and CMV panels. They also perform culture and Antimicrobial Sensitivity Testing. Please visit AssuranceScientificLabs.com, email ClientServices@AssuranceScientific.com, or call 855.319.4459 for additional information.

Assurance Scientific Laboratories Simplicity COVID-19 at-home test available on Amazon

