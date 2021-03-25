Association To Preserve The Eatonville Community Launches An Eatonville Saga

EATONVILLE, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association to Preserve The Eatonville Community, P.E.C.will launch An Eatonville Saga: The Story of an Historic Black Town's Struggle to Survive AND Thrive Monday, March 29. N.Y. Nathiri, Executive Director of P.E.C. serves as host and principal storyteller.

An Eatonville Saga is the telling of a community "bound and determined" to maintain its heritage and cultural integrity even as it seeks to control its destiny in a 21st century global economy. The Town of Eatonville is located approximately ten minutes northeast of Orlando.

A community of some 2500 souls, Eatonville is known and loved by readers of Zora Neale Hurston, the global literary icon, who has made her hometown a literary destination for people all over the world. Though the residents of the Town never faced the racial violence the of early 20th century as did the people of Greenwood, ( Oklahoma), America's "Black Wall Street;" or those in the Rosewood Massacre ( Levy County, Florida); or they in the Ocoee Massacre ( Orange County, Florida), in the last quarter of the 20th century, Eatonville began to be confronted with challenges to their very existence.

Recounted with the perspective of time, research, and "back story" anecdotes, An Eatonville Saga shares the tale of what happens when "Truth speaks to Power;" and when the "black, white, and gray" of an issue intersect with conscience, commitment, and convenience on behalf of mutual advantage. Available via podcast, Monday - Friday, beginning on March 29 at Podcast - ZORA! Festival.

P.E.C. is a non-profit, historic preservation and cultural arts organization, which presents the annual Zora Neale Hurston® Festival of the Arts and Humanities (ZORA!® Festival). For more information, visit Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community | (preserveeatonville.org) .

