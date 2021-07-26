Association Reserves To Host Two-part Webinar Series On Older Condos With Industry Experts

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Association Reserves announces upcoming two-part webinar series on aging condos to be held on July 27, 2021 and August 11, 2021.

The collapse of Champlain Towers South, a 12-story condominium association in Surfside, FL, captured the nation's attention because it was so unexpected and so deadly. While the underlying causes of this terrible tragedy have yet to be determined, one of the things we do know is that Chaplain Towers South was 40 years old. But why did this building collapse when so many much older high rise condos continue to stand strong? And is it really possible to know the physical & financial health of a building?

In the midst of so many unanswered questions, Association Reserves' goal is to aid in the advance of understanding of association-governed communities like Champlain Tower South, and the specific challenges of maintaining properties as they age.

Part One of the webinar series, presented on July 27, will include a panel of four subject matter experts to address current homeowner, board member, and manager concerns stemming from the recent tragic building collapse in Florida. Attendees will learn about key issues and best practices so they can respond appropriately, making the present less stressful and the future more secure. Sharing their expertise and answering questions will be: Robert Nordlund, PE, RS of Association Reserves, Adrian Adams, Esq. of Adams | Stirling, PLC, Tim Cline, CIRMS of Cline Agency Insurance Brokers, and Kevin Davis of Kevin Davis Insurance Services.

During Part Two of the webinar series, presented on August 11, attendees will learn what they need to know to present an effective Board response (the 4 C's of an effective board) and budget response (Reserve strategy). Sharing their expertise and answering questions will be Robert Nordlund, PE, RS of Association Reserves and Julie Adamen of Adamen, Inc.

