Association Of Insolvency And Restructuring Advisors Announces 8 CIRA Certification Awards

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 18, 2021 Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, the AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor ( CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation, and finance issues related to business bankruptcy and insolvency.

Having completed the requirements for certification, the following AIRA members are awarded the CIRA certification:

Evan Bookstaff / FTI Consulting, Dallas, TX William Andrew Costello / Alvarez & Marsal, Dallas, TX Andrew George / High Ridge Partners, Chicago, IL Robert Molina / FTI Consulting, Dallas, TX Joseph Pattaphongse / Center Street LLC, Newport Beach, CA Guillermo Saldana / Mackinac Partners, Dallas, TX David Samikkannu / AlixPartners, New York, NY Ryan Sublett / AlixPartners, New York, NY

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs.

