Association Of Community Cancer Centers Releases 16 Abstracts This Fall

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) is proud to announce the acceptance of 16 abstracts this fall, addressing challenges across the full spectrum of comprehensive cancer care within the multidisciplinary team.

Research topics include lung cancer care delivery, reimbursement barriers, BRCA testing in breast cancer patients, clinical research, and shared decision-making practices. Seven of the abstracts released by ACCC focus on care coordination for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The abstracts are being presented at oncology conferences, including the ASCO Quality Care Symposium, CAP20 Virtual Meeting, JADPRO Live Virtual Meeting, IASLC North America Conference on Lung Cancer, ASTRO Annual Meeting, AONN+ Annual Conference, and SITC Annual Conference.

The abstracts provide findings, recommendations, and care solutions for members of the multidisciplinary team, including financial advocates, social workers, patient navigators, nurses, and physicians.

"The volume of abstracts currently being presented on behalf of ACCC at meetings across the country is unprecedented," said Randall A. Oyer, MD, President of ACCC and Medical Director, Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. "This work elevates the significance and visibility of ACCC member-driven projects and showcases a robust portfolio of innovative results that are particularly reflective of and relevant to community cancer care."

The abstracts can be viewed online at ACCC's website.

ACCC Abstracts Released in Fall 2020:

Incorporating Telementoring (Project ECHO®) into Practice: Efficacy of Point of Service Testing-Breast Cancer (ePOST-BC) Oct. 9, 2020 Presented at the 2020 ASCO Quality Care Symposium Lead Author: Lauren Nye, MD, University of Kansas Medical Center

An Optimal Care Coordination Model (OCCM) for Medicaid Patients With Lung Cancer: Results From the Beta Model Testing Phase of a Multisite Initiative in the U.S. Oct. 9, 2020 Presented at the 2020 ASCO Quality Care Symposium Lead Author: Matthew P. Smeltzer, Division of Epidemiology, Biostatistics, and Environmental Health, School of Public Health, The University of Memphis, Memphis, TN

An Optimal Care Coordination Model (OCCM) for Medicaid Patients With Lung Cancer: Finalization of the Model and Implications for Clinical Practice in the U.S. Oct. 9, 2020 Presented at the 2020 ASCO Quality Care Symposium Lead Author: Randall A. Oyer, Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Lancaster, PA

Role of Oncology Advanced Practitioners to Enhance Clinical Research Oct. 9, 2020 Presented at the 2020 ASCO Quality Care Symposium Lead Author: Christa M. Braun-Inglis, MS, APRN-Rx, FNP-BC, AOCNP, University of Hawaii Cancer Center, Honolulu, HI

Resource and Reimbursement Barriers to Care Delivery at ASCO QCS Oct. 9, 2020 Presented at the 2020 ASCO Quality Care Symposium Lead Author: Al Bowen Benson III, Northwestern Medicine, Chicago, IL

Improving Care for Patients With Stage III/IV NSCLC: Learnings for Multidisciplinary Teams at ASCO QCS Oct. 9, 2020 Presented at the 2020 ASCO Quality Care Symposium Lead Author: Ravi Salgia, Department of Medical Oncology and Therapeutics Research, City of Hope, Comprehensive Cancer Center and National Medical Center, Duarte, CA

Defining High-Quality NSCLC care at U.S. Cancer Centers Oct. 9, 2020 Presented at the 2020 ASCO Quality Care Symposium Lead Author: Mark Socinski, AdventHealth Cancer Institute, Orlando, FL

Shared Decision-Making Attitudes and Practices in Multidisciplinary Cancer Care Teams Oct. 9, 2020 Presented at the 2020 ASCO Quality Care Symposium Lead Author: Christie Mangir, Association of Community Cancer Centers, Rockville, MD

Improving the Staging and Diagnosis of Patients With Stage III/IV Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Findings for Pathology and Pulmonary Medicine From a National Quality Survey Oct. 10, 2020 Presented at the CAP20 Virtual Meeting Lead Author: S. Michelle Shiller, DO, Department of Molecular Medicine and Pathology, Baylor University Medical Center/PathGroup-PBM, Dallas, Texas

Oncology Advanced Practitioner Collaboration for the Conduct of a Clinical Research Project Oct. 15, 2020 Presented at the 2020 JADPRO Live Virtual Meeting Lead Author: Christa M. Braun-Inglis, MS, APRN-Rx, FNP-BC, AOCNP, University of Hawaii Cancer Center, Honolulu, HI

Assessing Educational Gains and Gaps for Advanced Practice Providers in Immuno-Oncology: 2017-2020 Oct. 15, 2020 Presented at the 2020 JADPRO Live Virtual Meeting Lead Author: Una T. Hopkins, FNP-BC, DNP, Montefiore Medical Center

Variable Definitions of "Unresectable" Stage III NSCLC Among Lung Cancer Specialists Oct. 16, 2020 Presented at the IASCLC 2020 North America Conference on Lung Cancer Lead Author: Percy P. Lee, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Improving Care for Patients With Stage III/IV NSCLC: Learnings for Multidisciplinary Teams at IASCLC Oct. 16, 2020 Presented at the IASCLC 2020 North America Conference on Lung Cancer Lead Author: Ravi Salgia, Department of Medical Oncology and Therapeutics Research, City of Hope, Comprehensive Cancer Center and National Center, Duarte, CA

Improving Care For Patients With Stage III/IV NSCLC: Learnings For Thoracic Surgeons and Radiation Oncologists From A National Quality Survey Oct. 27, 2020 Presented at the ASTRO 2020 Annual Meeting Lead Author: Brendon Stiles, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY; Weill Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY

Improving Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Care Delivery: Findings for Oncology Nurses and Patient Navigation From a National Quality Survey Nov. 6, 2020 Presented at AONN+ Annual Conference Lead Author: Jennifer Aversano, MSN, RN, OCN, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL

An Immuno-Oncology Census: Assessment of Clinician Knowledge and Educational Needs in 2020 Nov. 10, 2020 Presented at the SITC Annual Conference Lead Author: Janelle Schrag, MPH, Association of Community Cancer Centers, Rockville, MD

About ACCC The Association of Community Cancer Centers is the leading education and advocacy organization of the cancer care community. Founded in 1974, ACCC is a powerful network of 28,000 multidisciplinary practitioners from 2,100 hospitals and practices nationwide. As advances in cancer screening and diagnosis, treatment options and care delivery models continue to evolve, so has ACCC, adapting its resources to meet the changing needs of the entire oncology team. For more information, visit accc-cancer.org or follow the organization on social media. ACCC also delivers regular and timely content on its blog channel, ACCCBuzz and its podcast CANCER BUZZ.

