Association Forum Announces Holiday Showcase Pivots To Virtual In 2020, Taps Northstar Meetings Group As Strategic Production And Marketing Partner

Annual Conference, Now in Its 32nd Year, to Welcome Professionals Virtually from All Areas of Association Management, Dec. 15-16, 2020

SECAUCUS, N.J. and CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Association Forum announced today that Holiday Showcase® 2020, a leading industry event for association professionals, will be produced virtually this year. Scheduled for Dec. 15-16, 2020, and fully committed to its theme - "Connecting the Association Community" - Holiday Showcase® 2020, produced in partnership with the Northstar Meetings Group, will ensure maximum engagement for Association Forum members during a time when national, state and local guidelines continue to constrain face-to-face meetings and travel in response to COVID-19.

Utilizing dynamic virtual event technology that provides for education, networking, and the highest degree of attendee interactivity, Holiday Showcase will feature keynotes, panel discussions, and one-to-one meetings with exhibitors, in addition to its annual CEOnly Summit and Forty Under 40 recognition program.

"Association Forum is so excited to partner with Northstar Meetings Group to bring the association community together at this year's Holiday Showcase. This virtual platform will offer the opportunity for industry professionals to connect and support each other, and prepare our organizations for success in 2021," said Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE, President and CEO of Association Forum.

"Combining the most timely and topical content with a dynamic platform that's been developed to encourage interactivity and engage planners, Northstar is proud to put its virtual event best practices to work for Association Forum and its Holiday Showcase," said David Blansfield, Executive Vice President, Northstar Meetings Group. "We're excited to showcase our capabilities to not only provide an enriching experience for event attendees, but to help members see and learn how to produce virtual events themselves."

Holiday Showcase 2020 will bring the association community together at a national level to celebrate this year's successes and prepare for the year. The inspiring, experiential event provides new opportunities to build relationships and improve an association's bottom line. The conference will feature a robust educational line-up, virtual networking opportunities, a digital exhibit hall with hospitality and business service suppliers, as well as prizes and giveaways.

As a strategic partner of Association Forum and Holiday Showcase 2020, Northstar Meetings Group will provide and support the event technology platform and manage the event's production, and also provide marketing to build broad awareness for the event.

Founded in 1916, Association Forum has nearly 4,000 members. These members represent more than 44,000 association professionals from nearly 1,600 Chicago organizations. Association Forum's Welcoming Environment® commitment seeks to enhance the larger association community by recognizing the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Attendee registration and conference details for Holiday Showcase 2020 will be available soon at www.holidayshowcase.org and at https://www.NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com. Sponsors and exhibitors may book space now by contacting Phyllis Scott at scott@associationforum.org. For more information on the Call for Speakers, please visit www.holidayshowcase.org.

About Association ForumAssociation Forum is the hub for the large, yet close-knit Chicagoland association industry. It provides members with resources, education and networking opportunities that enhance and elevate the association management profession, both on a personal and organizational level. Association Forum serves as a connecting point for association executives and professionals to meet and exchange ideas. As a future-focused organization, the organization has its finger on the pulse of the industry, in order to help guide its members and assist them in solving the problems they face both today and tomorrow. Association Forum is an independent organization and incorporated under the Illinois Not-For-Profit Corporation Act and tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(6) of the Internal Revenue Code. To learn more, visit AssociationForum.org.

About Northstar Meetings GroupNorthstar Meetings Group is the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all segments of the business meetings, events, sports and incentives market - including full- and part-time meeting planners, as well as corporate, association, sports and not-for-profit decision-makers, and incentive professionals, facilitating their professional development and achievement of business goals. The company's influential brands - Meetings & Conventions, Successful Meetings, M&C Asia, M&C China, Meeting News, Incentive and SportsTravel - currently serve over 350,000 active meeting and event planners and incentive professionals, across an integrated suite of data, digital, events and print products. For more information, please visit NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/association-forum-announces-holiday-showcase-pivots-to-virtual-in-2020-taps-northstar-meetings-group-as-strategic-production-and-marketing-partner-301126738.html

SOURCE Northstar Meetings Group / Association Forum